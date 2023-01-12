Today, 12 January, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the application process for Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical) DCIO, Scientist ‘B’ (Chemistry), Joint Assistant Director, and Assistant Labour Commissioner post. Candidates can apply for the various openings by visiting the official page of UPSC at upsc.gov.in till 11:59 pm. Aspirants who want to register themselves for more than one post must apply separately for each post and then pay the fee for each vacancy in the prescribed manner. The Commission plans to fill up a total of 10 vacancies through this recruitment campaign. The deadline for the printing of the completely submitted online application form is 13 January, up to 11:59 pm.

Read the UPSC recruitment notice here.

UPSC vacancy details (Total – 10)

-Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Technical) (DCIO/Tech): 4

-Joint Assistant Director: 3

-Scientist ‘B’ (Chemistry): 2

-Assistant Labour Commissioner: 1

Check the steps to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to the UPSC recruitment website at upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Look for and click on the link “One-time registration (OTR)”.

Step 3: Create a profile and apply for the desired post.

Step 4: To complete the process, fill up all the details correctly, upload documents, pay the fee and submit the UPSC recruitment form.

Step 5: Take a hard copy of the UPSC Recruitment 2022 form for future reference.

Applicants must pay a registration fee of Rs 25 either by remitting the money in any branch of SBI (by cash) or by using the net banking facility or through visa/master credit/debit card. Candidates should keep in mind that the application fee will not be refunded under any circumstance nor will it be held in reserve for any other examination or selection. SC/ST/PwBD and women candidates have been exempted from payment of fee.

Other information on age criteria, education qualification, selection process, relaxation, and concession are mentioned in the recruitment notice.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.