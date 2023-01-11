The Union Public Service Commission has extended the last date to apply for UPSC NDA I and CDS I Exam 2023. The last date to register for the National Defence Academy and Combined Defence Services examination has been extended till tomorrow, 12 January 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official web portal of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. This has been done because the UPSC website server was under maintenance on 10 January 2023 from 3.30 pm to 6.30 pm, which led to a registration date extension. The official website mentioned that the last date of filling of the application form (NDA-I & CDS-I, 2023) has been extended till 6 PM, 12 January 2023 for the inconvenience faced by candidates due to the slow down of the server.

UPSC NDA I targets to fill up a total of 395 vacancies in the organisation and UPSC CDS I will fill up a total of 341 posts in the organisation. The other related details can be checked by candidates on the official web portal of UPSC.

What are the steps to apply for UPSC NDA I and CDS I Exam 2023?

Step 1: Go to the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Then click on the UPSC NDA-1 or CDS-1 application form link.

Step 3: Register yourself and enter the required details.

Step 4: Fill up your UPSC NDA application form and then upload the required documents.

Step 5: Pay your UPSC NDA application fee. Then choose your exam centres.

Step 6: Click on “Submit” for the final submission of UPSC NDA I and CDS I form.

The Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2023 will be held on 16 April 2023.

Candidates should keep a check on the UPSC website for latest updates.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.