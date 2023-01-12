The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the online registration process for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (NDA) I and Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS) I 2023 today, 12 January. Candidates can register for both exams till 6 pm on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. Earlier the last date to register was 10 January 2023. However, the Commission extended the registration date for another two days as the UPSC website was under maintenance on 10 January from 3.30 pm to 6.30 pm. The NDA I and CDS I examinations are scheduled to commence on 16 April 2023. Candidates will be issued e-admit cards three weeks before the commencement of the NDA I and CDS I exam.

“Last date of filling of the application form (NDA-I & CDS-I, 2023) is extended till 6:00 PM, 12th January 2023 for the inconvenience faced by candidates due to server slow-down,” reads the notice. The NDA I and CDS I exam 2023 application began on 21 December 2022.

Read the UPSC official notice here.

Check how to register for UPSC NDA I & CDS I 2023 Exam:

Step 1: Go to upsc.gov.in

Step 2: In the what’s new section, look for the UPSC NDA I or CDS 1 application link that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: Then register and proceed with the application form.

Step 4: Fill out the application form.

Step 5: Upload all the required documents and pay the necessary fee.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the payment receipt and confirmation page for future reference.

Through the NDA I recruitment exam, UPSC targets to fill up a total of 395 vacancies in the organisation. The UPSC CDS I exam will fill up a total of 341 posts in the Commission.

Candidates should keep a check on the UPSC website for all the latest updates and information.

