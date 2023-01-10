The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the online registration window for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA/NA) 2023 (I) exam. Candidates can apply for the UPSC NDA 1 exam at the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in till 6 pm.

Candidates must include the correct information in their application forms and submit them before the given time. Aspirants whose applications are accepted will have to participate in the forthcoming recruiting process. According to the official notice, the commission is scheduled to conduct the NDA 1 exam on 16 April 2023. It is to be noted that the e-admit card for the same will be released three weeks before the examination date.

This recruitment exam is for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 151st course and for the 113th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) that will begin on 2 January 2024. Through this recruitment campaign, a total of 395 positions are to be filled, which includes 19 vacancies reserved for women applicants.

Read the recruitment notice here:

https://upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/Notif-NDA-NA-I-Exam-2023-Engl-211222.pdf

Check how to apply for UPSC NDA 1 Exam 2023:

-Visit the UPSC website at upsconline.nic.in.

-On the main page, select “Active Examinations” and click on the link for NDA 1 2023.

-Candidates will have to register on the One Time Registration (OTR) portal. Then complete the online application form.

-Fill up the online application form with all the necessary details.

-To complete the process, upload all the necessary documents in the prescribed format.

-Pay the fee and submit the UPSC NDA 1 Exam 2023 form.

-Take a printout of the UPSC NDA 1 Exam form for future reference.

Candidates who are unmarried and born between 2 July 2004 and 1 July 2007, are eligible to apply for the UPSC NDA 1 exam. More details like education qualification, selection process, vacancy details, and others are mentioned in the notification.

