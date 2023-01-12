UPSC IFoS Main 2022 DAF II out: Submit by 17 January
The minimum age limit of the candidates has been set at 21 years and the maximum age limit is 32 years for the recruitment drive
The Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) for Indian Forest Service (IFoS) (Main) exam 2022 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates who have qualified the main examination are able to fill the DAF-II on the official website of UPSC – upsconline.nic.in. The registration can be completed till 17 January, 2023 by 6 PM. The shortlisted applicants will be called for the Personality Test round. The minimum age limit of the candidates has been set at 21 years and the maximum age limit is 32 years for the recruitment drive. According to the notification, any delay in submitting DAF-II or documents in support beyond the prescribed deadline will lead to cancellation of the candidature.
No request regarding this is going to be entertained, the commission said. The UPSC IFoS Main 2022 was conducted from 20 to 27 November, 2022.
UPSC IFS Main 2022 DAF II: Steps to fill the form
Step 1: After landing on the official website of UPSC, click on the link which reads as “DAF for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC”.
Step 2: Then, you will be directed to another page.
Step 3: Now, click on the link which says, “Click here” written next to “Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2022 [ DAF-II ]”.
Step 4: Now, proceed by clicking on the login link, then key in your roll number and password for logging in.
Step 5: Continue by filling the DAF-II and submit.
Sep 6: Download your application form and also take out its hardcopy for future reference.
Alternatively, you can click on this link to directly reach the login window.
Educational qualification
The candidates need to have a bachelor’s degree in the specific subject from a recognised University Grants Commission (UGC) university. The applicants are required to have passed their 10+2 secondary exams.
Nationality
The applicants are required to be Indian citizens in order to be eligible for the UPSC IFoS recruitment drive.
Number of Attempts
Applicants from General category can attempt the exam for a maximum of 6 times. On the other hand, Other Backward Class (OBC) and Person with Disability (PwD) category candidates can appear in the recruitment drive for up to 9 times.
