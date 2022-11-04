UPSC IES/ISS 2022: Commission releases interview schedule, check details
The interview will be conducted in two shifts- the first shift is scheduled from 9 am and the second shift from 1 pm onwards
The Union Public Service Commission has released the interview dates for the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination 2022. The UPSC has issued the roll number-wise list on the official web portal of the Commission. Candidates who have cleared the UPSC exam for IES/ISS posts can check the interview dates on the official website. According to the UPSC IES/ISS Interview schedule, the personality test will start on 19 December 2022. Further, the notice mentions that the authorities will reimburse the lowest ‘to’ and ‘fro’ airfare for outstation applicants travelling by flight (through the authorised travel agents).
The interview will be conducted in two shifts- the first from 9 am and the second from 1 pm onwards. The e-summon letters of the personality test will be made available shortly and can be downloaded from the Commission’s website.
The notice further states that no request for change in the interview date and time given to the candidates “will ordinarily be entertained”. It is mandatory for the candidates to carry their admit cards when they appear for the interview.
What are the steps to download the UPSC interview schedule notice?
Step 1: Go to the official website.
Step 2: Under the What’s New section, click on the link that reads, “Indian Economic Service – Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2022.”
Step 3: Click on the PDF file link that appears next to the file
Step 4: The notification PDF will open
Step 5: Read and save the notification PDF for future reference
All the candidates selected for the UPSC IES/ISS interview/personality test can check the official notice here.
The candidates can refer to the UPSC’s official web portal for the latest updates.
