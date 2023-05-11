UPSC Exam Calendar 2024 out, CSE Prelims on 26 May; check other dates

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam calendar for 2024. According to which, the Civil Services Prelims (CSE) 2024 and Indian Forest Service Preliminary Exam (IFS) 2024 will take place on 26 May. While the notification for Civil Services Preliminary exam will be out on 14 February same year, the deadline to apply will end on 5 March. Released on 10 May, UPSC’s tentative annual exam schedule for 2024 is available on upsc.gov.in.

UPSC aspirants can now visit the commission’s website and download the exam calendar. “The dates of UPSC notification, application form, exam, and duration of examinations/ RTs are liable to alteration, if the circumstances require, mentioned by the commission.” the official notice read.

National Defence Academy (NDA) and Combined Defence Services (CDS) 1 examinations have been scheduled for 21 April while NDA and CDS 2 exams will take place on 1 September.

On the other hand, Civil Services (Main) Examination 2024 is slated to be held on 20 September and the Indian Forest Service (Main) Exam 2024 will be conducted on 24 November.

UPSC Engineering Services preliminary test (ESE Prelims) 2024 will take place on 18 February and the ESE Mains will be held on 23 June.

The Combined Medical Services (CMS) examination 2024 will be conducted on 14 July while UPSC CAPF ACs 2024 is slated to happen on 4 August.

However, the commission has mentioned that the dates of notification, registration, commencement of the exams and duration are subject to alter.

UPSC Exam Calendar 2024: How to download

– Go to UPSC’s official site – upsc.gov.in.

– Now, click on ‘Calendar’ option.

– Next, click on the ‘Annual Calendar 2024’ option. A PDF will open.

– Scroll down the PDF file to check examination dates of different exams.

– Save the pdf and download it for future use.

UPSC Exam Calendar 2024: Direct link

For more details, aspirants are advised to check UPSC’s official portal.

