UPSC ESE 2023: Registration process to end today, check details
The recruitment will be made to the Services under Electrical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics, and other categories
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will end the online registration process for the UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2023 today, 4 October.
Candidates can register for the exam by visiting the official web portal of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in up to 6 PM. As per the notification, the UPSC Engineering Services Preliminary Exam will be held on 19 February 2023.
In order to be eligible for the exam, the candidate should be between 21-30 years as on 1 January 2023. Applicants should also hold a degree certificate in engineering in the concerned field. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 327 vacancies. Through the Engineering Services Exam 2023, recruitment will be made under Electrical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics, and Telecommunication Engineering categories.
What are the steps to apply for the UPSC ESE exams?
Step 1: Aspirants should visit the official web portal of the Commission at upsc.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Apply Online line link
Step 3: Click on the link that reads, “One Time Registration (OTR) for Examinations of UPSC”
Step 4: Candidates should then register themselves and then log in using their credentials and start filling the application form
Step 5: Upload the documents asked and then pay the ESE exam application fee
Step 6: Check the details entered, submit the form and take its printout for future use
Here is the direct link to apply for UPSC ESE exam:
https://upsconline.nic.in/upsc/OTRP/index.php
What is the application fee for the UPSC ESE Exam?
Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 200 to apply for UPSC ESE 2023. Female/SC/ST/PwBD category aspirants have been exempted from payment of any fee.
The official notification mentions that the candidate should have details of one photo identity card including voter card/PAN card/passport/Aadhaar card/driving licence/any other photo id card issued by the government. The details of this identity proof will have to be provided by the candidate while applying for the exam.
