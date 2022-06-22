UPSC CSE Prelims 2022: Result declared at upsc.gov.in; check details here

Applicants whose roll numbers are mentioned in the merit list are eligible to take the UPSC Mains Examination. But as per the official notification, the qualified candidates will have to fill up the Detailed Application Form-1 (DAF-1) to sit for the Civil Service Main Examination 2022

The result of the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2022 has been declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today, 22 June. Aspirants who have appeared for the UPSC Prelims this year can check the merit list along with the cutoff at the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in. Candidates can also check their respective results from upsconline.nic.in.

Applicants whose roll numbers are mentioned in the merit list are eligible to take the UPSC Mains Examination. But as per the official notification, the qualified candidates will have to fill up the Detailed Application Form-1 (DAF-1) to sit for the Civil Service Main Examination 2022. However, the date of the application process has not been announced yet. The candidates are advised to keep the official site in check to get further updates. Check notice here.

The prestigious Civil Service Examination is held for recruitment into the Indian Foreign Service, Indian Administrative Service and other departments. The selection process includes three steps. After the prelims exam, candidates will be selected based on the UPSC Mains Written Examination and a personal interview round.

The Mains Written Examination contains a total of nine papers of conventional essay type. The rankings will be decided based on marks scored on all compulsory papers and the personality test. The personal interview round carries 275 marks and has no minimum qualifying marks.

Steps to follow while checking the UPSC Preliminary Exam 2022 Result:

Visit the official UPSC site- upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘What’s New’ section.

Go to the link of ‘UPSC Prelims Result 2022’.

Log in using your CSE Registration Number and Date of Birth.

A PDF file of the UPSC Prelims Result will appear on the screen.

Check and take out a copy for future reference.

Direct link of UPSC Prelims Result 2022 is here.

The UPSC Preliminary Exam was conducted on 5 June 2022 in two shifts. Each shift was of two hours. The morning shift was from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM and the afternoon exam was from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM. The Preliminary Exam included two papers with objective-type multiple-choice questions and carried a total of 400 marks.

