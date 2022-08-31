UPSC CSE Mains admit card for 2022 out now, check how to download

Candidates can see and download their admit cards by visiting the official website of UPSC CSE https://upsconline.nic.in/.

The admit cards for the Civil Services Exam (CSE) 2022 have been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates can check and download their admit cards by visiting the official website of UPSC CSE – upsconline.nic.in.

The UPSC CSE Mains exam 2022 is going to be held from 16 September to 25 September in two shifts. First shift will be from 9 AM to 12 PM, and second shift will be from 2 PM to 5 PM.

Candidates can see the exam schedule here: upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/TT-CSM2022-Eng_02082022.pdf.

The recruitment drive for UPSC CSE 2022 is being conducted to fill 1011 vacancies. The Preliminary exam was held on 5 June, and the result was announced on 22 June.

Steps to download UPSC CSE Mains admit card for 2022:

Step 1: After landing on the homepage of the official website, click on the link which reads, “e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC”.

Step 2: You will be directed to another page after that. Now, click on the download link appearing next to the phrase which reads, “CIVIL SERVICES (MAIN) EXAMINATION, 2022”.

Step 3: Key in your registration Id/roll number and date of birth to login.

Step 4: Your admit card will be presented on your screen.

Step 5: Check it, download it, and take its printout for future reference.

Important Points:

Students are advised to enter the examination hall 30 minutes before the exam begins in each session. Entry to the examination hall will be closed 10 minutes before the commencement of the examination in each session.

Bringing the original photo identity card along with the admit card is mandatory.

The candidates have been advised not to bring any valuables or costly items to the examination hall because safe keeping of the same cannot be assured. The Commission is not going to be responsible for any loss in this regard.

All types of electronic and communication devices are prohibited at the exam centre.

The UPSC puts out the admit card three weeks prior to the date of exam. But after the COVID-19 pandemic, UPSC is proactively working and releasing the admit card well before the expected date.

