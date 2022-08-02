UPSC CSE Main 2022: Exam schedule released at upsc.gov.in; check timetable here

According to the schedule, the UPSC CSE Main 2022 exam will be conducted from 16 to 25 September. The CSE papers will be held in two shifts. The first session will be held from 9 am to 12 noon (morning shift) and the second session will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm (afternoon shift).

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the examination timetable for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Main 2022. Candidates who are appearing for the exam can check the schedule by visiting the official website at upsc.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the UPSC CSE Main 2022 exam will be conducted from 16 to 25 September. The CSE papers will be held in two shifts. The first session will be held from 9 am to 12 noon (morning shift) and the second session will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm (afternoon shift).

The UPSC CSE Main 2022 Examination will be held at several cities including Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Prayagraj, Chennai, Cuttack, Dehradun, Mumbai, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada.

Those candidates who have passed the UPSC Prelims will be eligible to write the Main exam. The preliminary exams were conducted by the Commission on 5 June and the result was declared on 22 June 2022.

Check steps to download UPSC CSE Main 2022 exam schedule:

Step 1: Go to the Commission's website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on Civil Services (Main) Examination 2022 timetable that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: The UPSC CSE Main 2022 schedule will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Check and download the timetable for future reference.

Step 5: Keep a printout of the UPSC CSE Main 2022 schedule for future need or use.

Direct link for UPSC CSE Main 2022 is here.

Exam schedule:

16 September 2022 (Friday): Paper-I Essay- 9 am to 12 noon.

17 September 2022 (Saturday): Paper-II General Studies-I - 9 am to 12 noon.

- Paper-III General Studies-II - 2 pm to 5 pm.

18 September 2022 (Sunday): Paper-IV General Studies-III - 9 am to 12 noon.

- Paper-V General Studies-IV - 2 pm to 5 pm.

24 September 2022 (Saturday): Paper-A Indian Languages such as Assamese / Bengali / Bodo / Dogri/ Gujarati / Konkani / Maithili / Malayalam / Manipuri / Marathi / Nepali / Odia / Punjabi, among others. Timings: 9 am to 12 noon.

- Paper-B English. Timings: 2 pm to 5 pm

25 September 2022 (Sunday): Paper-VI Optional Subject Paper 1 on Agriculture / Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science / Psychology / Public Administration / Sociology, among others. Timings: 9 am to 12 noon.

- Paper-VII Optional Subject Paper 2 on Agriculture / Medical Science / Gujarati / Hindi / Kannada / Kashmiri / Konkani / Maithilli / Malayalam / Manipuri / Marathi / Nepali / Odia / Punjabi / Sanskrit / Santhali / English among others. Timings: 2 pm to 5 pm.

For more details, keep a check on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

