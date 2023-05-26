Two individuals named Tushar Kumar, residing in Haryana’s Rewari and Bihar’s Bhagalpur respectively, have asserted their position as the 44th rank holder in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination (CSE). Both individuals have presented their respective call letters, which share the same roll number. The letter confirms that both of them attended the personality test on 8 May at 1 pm at the UPSC office in New Delhi. According to Bihar’s Tushar Kumar, Tushar Kumar from Rewari does not have his Aadhaar card details on his admit card, whereas his includes them. He added that the QR code on his call letter does not provide any information about him, whereas scanning his own QR code reveals all the relevant details.

The situation came to light on Thursday when Tushar Kumar from Bihar filed a complaint with the Kaimur superintendent of police, alleging that the claim made by the other Tushar Kumar from Rewari was false. Tushar Kumar from Bihar asserted that he had indeed participated in the personality test on 8 May, and the Tushar Kumar from Rewari made similar assertions.

Tushar Kumar from Bihar, told Hindustan Times that the local administration had honoured the Rewari resident without verifying the facts. Kumar added, “I filed a complaint with the Kaimur superintendent of police and urged him to take strict action against Rewari’s Tushar for falsely claiming the rank 44.”

He said that it is unacceptable for the UPSC to commit such errors, and that he completed his undergraduate studies in textiles at IIT-Delhi in 2016, and this was his sixth attempt at the examination. Despite participating in the interviews on four previous occasions, he was unable to meet the required criteria. At the time when his family and friends were celebrating his achievement, he discovered that another individual was asserting his claim to his rank.

He additionally accused the individual from Rewari of forging the admit card, and despite multiple attempts to request that he provide his documents, the person has consistently refused to comply.

Tushar, who resides in Rewari, expressed his intention to personally visit the UPSC office and inform the officials about the matter at hand. According to him, he has faced the loss of his parents a few years ago and has pursued his education in Rewari. He further mentioned that he successfully cleared the UPSC examination without any coaching assistance.

Imran Raza, the deputy commissioner of Rewari, said that they are cognisant of the situation, but it is the responsibility of the UPSC to address and resolve the issue.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.