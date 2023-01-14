The e-summon letter for the Personality Test (PT) of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2022 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates are able to download their admit cards from the official website of UPSC. A total of 2529 candidates have qualified for the UPSC CSE 2022 personality test. The UPSC CSE 2022 recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1011 vacancies. The e-summon letters have been made available for 1026 candidates whose PT is going to be conducted from 30 January to 10 March 2023. The official notification has advised the candidates appearing for the PT to bring all the original documents. The e-Summon Letters for the rest of the candidates will be uploaded in February 2023.

UPSC CSE 2022: Steps to download the e-summon letter

Step 1: After landing on the official website of UPSC, click on “Important Notice: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022” visible under the What’s New section.

Step 2: Then, click on the e-summon letter link.

Step 3: Now, key in your login credentials and submit.

Step 4: Go through your e-summon letter, download it, and also take out a hard copy for future reference.

Alternatively, you can directly reach the e-summon letter downloading window by clicking here

The UPSC CSE Main 2022 results were announced on 6 December. The UPSC 2022 Main exam was held from 16 to 25 September.

Number of attempts

Candidates belonging to the General and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category are able to appear in the UPSC CSE 2022 recruitment drive six times. The Other Backward Class (OBC) and Person with Disability (PwD) category candidates can appear in the recruitment drive nine times. The Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST) category applicants can give the exam any number of times until they have exceeded the age limit.

Interview process

The UPSC CSE interview tests the personality of a candidate. The candidates are asked questions from their Detailed Application Form (DAF). The panel asks questions related to national and international affairs. The round mainly tests the candidate’s social etiquette, general awareness, mental keenness, and/or personality.

