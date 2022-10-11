The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will end the application process for the Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination-2023 today, 11 October. Interested applicants can apply for the examination on the official web portal of the UPSC till 6 pm. The candidates can withdraw the online applications from 19 to 25 October till 6 pm. The recruitment drive aims to fulfil a total of 285 vacancies. It consists of a Preliminary examination, a Mains exam and an interview. The details of the recruitment process is given in the official notification released by the UPSC. It is to be noted that the Main Examination will be conducted on 24 and 25 June 2023.

What is the age limit to apply?

The age of the candidate should be between 21-32 years on 1 January 2023. Aspirants should refer to the official notification for more details.

Here is the official UPSC notification:

What is the number of vacancies?

Geophysicist, Group A- 21

Geologist, Group A- 216

Chemist, Group A- 19

Scientist ‘B’(Chemical) Group ‘A’- 01

Scientist ‘B’(Hydrogeology), Group ‘A’- 26

Scientist ‘B’ (Geophysics) Group ‘A’- 02

What are the steps to apply for UPSC vacancies?

Step 1: Visit the UPSC recruitment web portal.

Step 2: Go to “One-time registration (OTR)” and create a registration profile

Step 3: Apply for the exam and fill in your details

Step 4: Upload your documents, pay the UPSC application fee and submit the form

Step 5: Take a printout of the UPSC form for future reference

Click on this link to apply for the UPSC Geoscientist exam 2023.

What is the application fee?

General and OBC candidates are required to pay a UPSC application fee of Rs 200.

Important dates related to the UPSC Geo-Scientist recruitment process:

Online Application Last Date: 11 October (up to 6 PM).

The Preliminary Examination: 19 February 2023.

Mains Examination will be conducted on 24 and 25 June 2023.

