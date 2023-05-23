The announcement of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2022 results has been made by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Similar to last year, women have secured the top ranks, with Ishita Kishore bagging All India Rank (AIR) 1. Following her, Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N, and Smriti Mishra also achieved commendable ranks. Aspirants who participated in the personality test can verify their outcomes on the official website, upsc.gov.in. The preliminary examination of the UPSC CSE took place on 5 June 2022, with the results being announced on 22 June. The main examination occurred between 16 and 25 September, and the results were declared on 6 December. The interview phase concluded on 18 May.

In the current year, following the decision to revert IRTS (Indian Railway Traffic Service) back to Civil Services 2022, the reported number of vacancies has been raised to 1,022. This represents the highest number of vacancies seen in recent years. The reserve list consists of a total of 178 candidates, with 89 candidates belonging to the general category, 28 candidates in the EWS category, 52 candidates in the OBC category, and 5 candidates each in the SC and ST categories.

UPSC Civil Services Exam Result 2022: Steps to download

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to download the UPSC Civil Services Exam Result 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official UPSC website by visiting upsc.gov.in, scroll down on the homepage and locate the section labelled “UPSC Civil Services Result 2022”.

Step 2: Click on the link provided for the UPSC Civil Services Result 2022, and the result will be displayed on the screen in PDF format, containing a list of candidates’ roll numbers who have been selected.

Step 3: To find a specific roll number, use the keyboard shortcut “Ctrl+F” and enter the desired roll number. If the candidate’s roll number appears in the result, it indicates that they have qualified.

Step 4: For future reference, the candidate can print out the UPSC Result 2022.

In the previous year’s UPSC CSE 2021 examination, Shruti Sharma had secured the first position nationwide. Furthermore, all three top positions were secured by women, with Ankita Agarwal securing AIR 2 and Gamini Singla from Chandigarh achieving rank 3.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.