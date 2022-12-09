UPSC Civil Service Exam 2022: DAF II forms released at upsconline.nic.in, direct link here
The Commission will fill up a total of 1,011 vacancies through the UPSC CSE 2022 recruitment campaign. Read the UPSC notice for more details
The Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) for Civil Services Main Examination 2022 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates who qualified in the main examination must fill up the DAF-II form on the official website. The deadline to submit the UPSC CSE DAF II is 14 December 2022 up to 6 pm. As per the rules of the UPSC Civil Services 2022 Exam, the submission of DAF-II (online mode only) is mandatory for all candidates. If any applicant fails to submit their DAF-II form within the stipulated time, then his or her candidature will be cancelled by the commission and no request shall be entertained in any circumstance.
“Candidates are advised to keep all their relevant documents as applicable to him/her ready in original along with a self-attested photocopy of each for the purpose of Personality Tests/Interview,” mentions the official notification. As per the schedule, the main examination was held from 16 to 25 September this year. Through this UPSC CSE 2022 recruitment drive, the commission will fill up a total of 1,011 posts in the organisation.
Here are a few steps on how to fill the UPSC CSE Main DAF-II:
Step 1: Go to UPSC’s main site
Step 2: On the home page, go to the ‘What’s New’ section and click on “DAF – II: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022”.
Step 3: On the new window, click on Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 [ DAF-II] ‘Click Here’ link.
Step 4: Candidates will have to enter their Roll No and Password to log in.
Step 5: Once the process is done, they can proceed with filling up the DAF-II form and submit it.
Step 6: Save and Download the UPSC CSE Main DAF-II form.
Step 7: Take a printout of the same for future use.
Applicants are advised to keep checking the official page for more details and updates.
