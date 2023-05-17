UPSC CDS 2 2023: Notification today on upsc.gov.in; check exam dates, eligibility
The Union Public Service Commission will release UPSC CDS 2 Exam 2023 notification today, 17 May. Aspirants who are willing to be a part of the Armed Forces, can register on the commission’s official website- upsc.gov.in. UPSC released the CDS exam schedule 2023 in its Exam Calendar 2023. According to the calendar, the CDS 2 exam will be conducted on 3 September while the CDS 1 exam was held on 16 April.
UPSC CDS 2 2023 Exam: Eligibility Criteria (based on the previous notice)
Candidates are needed to pass eligibility standards set by the commission for defence recruitment. They are advised to visit the official portal to check the detailed eligibility criteria.
UPSC CDS 2 Exam: Education Qualification (based on the previous notice)
Air Force Academy – Aspirants must have pursued a graduation degree from a recognised university (with Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level) or Bachelor of Engineering.
Indian Naval Academy – Applicants should possess a graduate degree in engineering from any recognised university or institute.
I.M.A. and Officers’ Training Academy – Candidate must have a graduation degree (in any subject) from a recognised university or equivalent.
CDS 2 Exam 2023: Age Limit (based on the previous notice)
Applicants should be between 20 to 24 years of age. For further details, they are suggested to consult the official website.
CDS 2 Exam 2023: Selection Process
UPSC holds a four-tier recruitment test for AFA, IMA, INA & Officers Training Academy posts. These stages include – Written Exam, SSB Interview/Personality Test, Document Verification and Medical Examination.
