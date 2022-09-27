The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for the Central Armed Police Forces or CAPF (ACs) Examination 2022. Candidates can fill and submit the application form at the official website of UPSC. The deadline to submit the DAF for the CAPF Examination 2022 is 6 pm on 9 October. Along with the application form, candidates have to submit scanned copies of all the relevant documents. The UPSC CAPF 2022 exam is being held to fill 253 vacancies in several organisations including Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Border Security Force (BSF).

The selection process of the UPSC CAPF 2022 exam includes a written test, Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests & Medical Standards Tests and Interview or Personality Test, followed by the final selection of the applicants.

Vacancy Details (Total: 253 posts)

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB): 82 vacancies

Border Security Force (BSF): 66 posts

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF): 62 vacancies

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF): 29 posts

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP): 14 openings

More details on the recruitment process, physical and medical tests, and salary structure are mentioned in the notification.

Here is the detailed notification.

Here are a few steps to apply while filling the CAPF 2022 DAF:

Visit upsconline.in

Look for the link that reads – “DAF for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’ and click on the link reading – ‘CENTRAL ARMED POLICE FORCES (ACs) EXAMINATION, 2022 DAF’

Search and click on the login link. Candidates then have to enter their Roll Number and Password to log in.

Then, proceed with filling the DAF and submit the application

Save, download and keep a printout of the CAPF 2022 DAF for future purpose

Here is the direct link to CAPF (ACs) Examination 2022 DAF.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for more details and information.

