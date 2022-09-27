UPSC CAPF 2022: DAF released at upsconline.nic.in; check direct link
The UPSC CAPF 2022 exam is being held for recruitment of 253 vacancies in several armed forces such as CRPF and BSF.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for the Central Armed Police Forces or CAPF (ACs) Examination 2022. Candidates can fill and submit the application form at the official website of UPSC. The deadline to submit the DAF for the CAPF Examination 2022 is 6 pm on 9 October. Along with the application form, candidates have to submit scanned copies of all the relevant documents. The UPSC CAPF 2022 exam is being held to fill 253 vacancies in several organisations including Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Border Security Force (BSF).
The selection process of the UPSC CAPF 2022 exam includes a written test, Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests & Medical Standards Tests and Interview or Personality Test, followed by the final selection of the applicants.
Vacancy Details (Total: 253 posts)
Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB): 82 vacancies
Border Security Force (BSF): 66 posts
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF): 62 vacancies
Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF): 29 posts
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP): 14 openings
More details on the recruitment process, physical and medical tests, and salary structure are mentioned in the notification.
Here is the detailed notification.
Here are a few steps to apply while filling the CAPF 2022 DAF:
- Visit upsconline.in
- Look for the link that reads – “DAF for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’ and click on the link reading – ‘CENTRAL ARMED POLICE FORCES (ACs) EXAMINATION, 2022 DAF’
- Search and click on the login link. Candidates then have to enter their Roll Number and Password to log in.
- Then, proceed with filling the DAF and submit the application
- Save, download and keep a printout of the CAPF 2022 DAF for future purpose
Here is the direct link to CAPF (ACs) Examination 2022 DAF.
Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for more details and information.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
SBI Recruitment 2022: Application process begins for 1,673 PO posts, read notice
The deadline to apply for the Probationary Officer posts is till 12 October 2022. A total of 1,673 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive
TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Register for 175 vacancies at tspsc.gov.in from 20 September
The applicants must be between 18 and 44 years to be eligible for the vacancies. The selection will be done through a written exam
BECIL Recruitment 2022: Register for Assistant Dietician, Librarian and others at becil.com
Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has begun the application process for recruitment for the posts of Assistant Dietician, Perfusionist, and Librarian Grade III. Apply till 29 September 2022.