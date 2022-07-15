UPSC CAPF 2022: Admit card released at upsc.gov.in, check direct link here

Candidates appearing for the exam should note that the selection procedure will consist of a written exam, physical standards/physical efficiency tests along with medical standards tests, interview round and final selection/merit.

The admit card for the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) or CAPF Exam 2022 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today, 15 July. Candidates preparing for the CAPF exam can download their hall tickets from the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC is conducting the CAPF 2022 exam for recruitment to 253 posts in various armed forces including Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Vacancy Details:

Border Security Force (BSF): 66 vacancies

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF): 29 openings

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF): 62 positions

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP): 14 posts

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB): 82 vacancies

Check the simple steps to download UPSC CAPF 2022 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads “e - Admit Card: Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2022” that appears under What’s New section.

Step 3: Then, click on the admit card link.

Step 4: As a new page opens, candidates need to enter all their login details correctly and click on submit.

Step 5: Fist check and then download the admit card. You can also take a printout of the same.

Find direct link here.

As per the schedule, the UPSC CAPF exam will be held on 7 August, 2022. It will comprise of two main papers (Paper I and II). Paper I will be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm and Paper II will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. Those who are interested can read the notification as it contains all details concerning eligibility criteria, exam pattern, instruction for exam among others.

Find the notification here.

Selection Process:

Candidates appearing for the exam should note that the selection procedure will consist of a written exam, physical standards/physical efficiency tests along with medical standards tests, interview round and final selection/merit.

For more details and updates, keep a check on the official website.

