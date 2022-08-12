UPSC announces CDS 2 Result 2021 for Officers Training Academy (OTA)

Aspirants who cleared the exam have been selected to join the Officers Training Academy in Chennai for the 116th Short Service Commission Course for Men and the 30th Short Service Commission Course for Women

The result for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2 Exam 2021 for the Officers Training Academy (OTA) has been declared by the Union Public Service Commission. The list of selected candidates and final result has been published on the official website at upsc.gov.in. Aspirants who cleared the exam have been selected to join the Officers Training Academy in Chennai for the 116th Short Service Commission Course for Men and the 30th Short Service Commission Course for Women. It is to be kept in mind that the merit list is provisional in nature. The marks of the recommended and selected aspirants would be released within 15 days of the result declaration. Once published, those who appeared in the exam would be able to download their scores for the UPSC CDS 2 2021 Exam from 26 August 2022 till 26 September 2022. Candidates may refer to the steps below to know how to check their UPSC CDS 2 2021 results.

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Commission on upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the link for UPSC CDS 2 Result 2021 present on the home page.

Step 3: A new PDF file will appear where candidates may check the result.

Step 4: Download the UPSC CDS 2 2021 PDF file and keep it with yourself for future

Here is the direct link to check the CDS 2 result

The course will begin in October 2022. The list of 116th Short Service Commission Course (NT) for Men also consists of the names of the candidates who were earlier recommended on the basis of the result of the same examination for admission to the Naval Academy in Ezhimala, Kerala, Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course(s).

Earlier, the Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, had released the schedule for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022. The exams will start on 16 September and end on 25 September. The official notification is available at upsc.gov.in.

Those who have passed the preliminary round of UPSC CSE can now appear for the UPSC mains exams. The exams are scheduled to be held in two shifts- from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.