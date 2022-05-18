UPSC 2022 NDA 2 application form released, check vacancy details here

UPSC will be conducting the NDA/NA 2 Exam on 4 September for admission to the Air Force, Navy, and Army wings of the NDA for the 150th Course, and for the 112th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) that commences from 2 July 2023

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notice for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA/NA) 2022 (II) exam on its website. Those interested and eligible can fill and submit their online applications on the official website of the commission at upsconline.nic.in till 7 June, 6 pm.

UPSC will be conducting the NDA/NA 2 Exam on 4 September for admission to the Air Force, Navy, and Army wings of the NDA for the 150th Course, and for the 112th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) that commences from 2 July 2023. The e-admit card will be released three weeks before the date of the exam.

Here are the vacancy details:

National Defence Academy: 370 vacancies including 208 for Army, 42 for Navy, and 120 for Air Force (This includes 28 for ground Duties).

Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme): 30 vacancies for male candidates only

The total number of vacancies is 400.

Eligibility criteria

Age: Applicants should be born not before 2 January 2004 and not later than 1 January 2007 and are required to be unmarried.

What is the Educational qualification required?

For Naval and Air Force Wings of NDA and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the NA: Candidates should have passed Class 12 with Chemistry, Physics, and Mathematics of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent qualification

For Army Wing of National Defence Academy: Applicants should be Class 12 pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent exam recognised by a State Education Board or a University.

Candidates who are currently appearing in Class 12 or equivalent examination can also apply for the exam.

For more details on the selection process, candidates are advised to check the official notification.

What are the application steps:

Visit the official site of UPSC - upsconline.nic.in Register for the posts by filling in your details Fill up the application form after you have registered Upload your required documents Submit the form and print it out for future reference

Apply directly by going to this link.

