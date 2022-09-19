The eligibility criteria, age limit, selection process, educational qualification, and the application fee among others are mentioned in the official notification released

The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) will today, 19 September conclude the online application process for the post of Junior Engineer (Trainee) Civil and Pharmacist. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 31 vacancies. Those who want to register for the posts can do so by going to the official web portal. Candidates must read the notification completely before they apply for the vacancies. The eligibility criteria, age limit, selection process, educational qualification, and the application fee among others are mentioned in the official notification released.

What is the Educational Qualification required?

Junior Engineer (Trainee) Civil: An aspiring candidate should have complete knowledge of Hindi in Devanagari Script. In case, the applicant has not passed High School or equivalent examination in Hindi, he/she should pass the exam organised by the Registrar Departmental Examinations Govt. of UP, within a period of 3 years of joining. He/she should have a three-year diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognised institute.

Pharmacist: Pharmacist’s diploma registered with Uttar Pradesh Pharmacy Council is required.

What are the steps to apply for these vacancies?

Go to the official web portal.

Go to the Careers tab on the homepage.

Now click on the application link for the post of Junior Engineer (Trainee) Civil & Pharmacist.

Candidates are required to register themselves and proceed ahead with the application form.

To complete the registration, the aspirants are required to pay the necessary fee and submit their UPRVUNL Recruitment form.

Keep a printout of the UPRVUNL Recruitment form and save it for future.

Here is the link to UPRVUNL notification.

What is the application fee?

The applicants belonging to the unreserved category need to pay a fee of Rs 1180, whereas Rs 826 are to be paid by SC/ST category candidates. The applicants belonging to PwD category will have to pay a fee of Rs 12.

