UPRVUNL 2022: Registrations for Technician Grade-II posts close today

The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) will close the application process for the recruitment to the post of Technician Grade-II today, 9 August. Aspirants can apply for the vacancies on the official website at uprvunl.org.

The recruitment drive by UPRVUNL aims to fill up a total of 179 vacancies of Technician Grade-II. Applicants should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than 40 years as on 1 July 2022. While filling the form, candidates will have to register themselves first and then proceed with the application. Before registering themselves, aspirants are advised to read the notification for more details and information. Find the official notice here.

Check steps to apply for UPRVUNL recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPRVUNL at uprvunl.org.

Step 2: Search and click on ‘Career tab’ available on the homepage.

Step 3: Then press the link reading - “Click here to apply online for recruitment to the post of Technician Grade-II (Mechanical /Electrical/Instrument) against advertisement no. U-48/UPRVUSA/2022.Date: 15-07-2022”.

Step 4: Candidates need to register themselves and proceed with the application process.

Step 5: To complete the process, aspirants need to fill up the form, upload the required documents and pay the necessary fee.

Step 6: Then submit the form and keep a printout of the same for future use.

Direct link to apply for the post of Technician Grade-II

Candidates from unreserved category need to pay a fee of Rs 1,180 towards the application form whereas, candidates from SC/ST category have to pay Rs 826 towards the same. Those applying for the post of Technician Grade-II should at least be a Class 10 pass candidate. They should have a pass certificate with a good merit in Maths or Science in high school.

Aspirants have to qualify a two-round examination which includes a computer based test (CBT). The examination will be followed by a document verification where candidates have to show and verify their documents. Those who fail to verify their documents will stand disqualified.

For more details on vacancy, educational qualification, pay scale, exam syllabus, kindly go through the entire notification carefully.

