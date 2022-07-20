UPRVUNL 2022: Apply for 190 vacancies of Technician Grade-II posts, check official notice here

Candidates will have to go through two levels during the selection process; the first includes Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by documents verification. Other details including eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, pay scale are available in the official notice

The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has begun the registration process for recruitment to the post of Technician Grade-II. Candidates who are interested can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website at uprvunl.org. The online application process is open till 9 August, this year.

Through this recruitment drive, the UPRVUNL aims to fill up a total of 190 vacancies in the reputed organisation. Out of which, 118 vacancies are for electricity mode post, 60 positions are for the mechanical mode post, and 12 are for instrument mode post.

Here are a few steps on how to apply for UPRVUNL recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official website at uprvunl.org.

Step 2: Search and click on “Recruitments” section.

Step 3: Then click on a link that reads - “Apply” against the notice “applications for the post of Technician Grade-II (Mechanical/Electrical/Instrument)”.

Step 4: To proceed further, candidates need to fill up the application form, upload all required documents and pay the necessary fee.

Step 5: Finally, submit the form.

Step 6: Download and save the application form for future need or references.

Find direct link here.

Details on eligibility criteria, application fee and selection process:

Those interested to apply should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than 40 years as on 1 July, 2022.

Applicants belonging to the unreserved category will have to pay a fee of Rs 1,180. Whereas, candidates from SC/ST category have to pay a sum of Rs 826 towards the application form. Candidates should note that the fee can only be paid in online mode.

Candidates will have to go through two levels during the selection process; the first includes Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by documents verification. Other details including eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, pay scale are available in the official notice.

Find the notification here.

For any updates regarding the same, keep a check on the official website.

