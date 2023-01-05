The post-wise UPPSC 2023 exam calendar has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) for 6 posts. Candidates are able to download the time table from the official website of UPPSC – uppsc.up.nic.in. The UPPSC 2023 exam is going to be conducted from 8 January, 2023 to 9 January, 2023. The recruitment drive will begin with the Medical Officer Ayurveda Screening exam on 8 January. The Judicial Services PCS J 2023 Prelims Exam will be taken on 12 February. The Judicial Services PCS J 2023 Main exam is set to take place from 23-25 May. The Assistant Forest Officer has been scheduled to be held on 9 October, 2023. The Mines Inspector mains exam will be conducted on 19 March, 2023.

In order to crack the UPPSC, candidates are required to qualify the preliminary exam. After the preliminary exam, the applicants can appear in the mains examination. The commission will also hold interview rounds for the final selection. In the personality tests, candidates are required to be aware of the current affairs and news of the country and world apart from their academic knowledge. The interview aims to ascertain the mental qualities and analytical abilities of the candidates.

About UPPSC:

UPPSC gives opinion on all disciplinary matters affecting a person serving under the government of Uttar Pradesh in civil capacity. Some of the other functions of the commission include the recruitment of candidates and providing advice to the UP government. It recruits candidates via exams, interviews, and screening tests. UPPSC also conducts the recruitment via promotions according to the concerned Service Rule.

