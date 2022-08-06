UPPSC has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer. Submit the application form by visiting the official website uppsc.up.nic.in till 5 September 2022

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has opened its online application window for the recruitment of Medical Officer.

Candidates can register themselves by submitting the application form on the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The deadline to submit the application is till 5 September this year.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 611 vacancies of Medical Officer (Ayurveda) Group-B gazette in the UPPSC.

If in case, a large number of candidates apply for the post, the Commission might hold a screening test.

The authorities will communicate about the same in due course of time.

Candidates applying should note that the pay scale of the Medical Officer (Ayurveda) Group-B post is Rs 56,100 to 1,77,500 at matrix level-10.

Check simple steps to apply for UPPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to the UPPSC’s official website at uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, search and click on the link that reads - “CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR MEDICAL OFFICER (AYURVEDA) UNDER ADVT.NO. 02/2022-2023, DIRECT RECRUITMENT”

Step 3: Then click on the “Apply” button that appears on the page.

Step 4: Candidates need to register themselves and pay the UPPSC application fee.

Step 5: Finally, submit the UPPSC Medical Officer application and keep a printout of the same.

Before applying, applicants are advised to read the notification completely. Find the official notice here:

https://uppsc.up.nic.in/View_Enclosure.aspx?ID=544&flag=E&FID=712

Details on eligibility criteria and application fee:

Candidates should be minimum of 21 years and a maximum of 40 years as on 1 July 2022.

They should also hold a degree in Ayurveda from a recognised university or have completed a five-year degree or diploma in Ayurveda from the Board of Indian Medicine, Uttar Pradesh.

They must also have at least six months of professional experience in a state Ayurvedic or Allopathic Hospital or dispensary.

Applicants from the Unreserved/EWS/OBC category have to pay a fee of Rs 105, whereas those from SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen need to pay Rs 65 as the application fee. The UPPSC application fee for handicapped candidates is Rs 25.

For more details, keep a regular check on the official website of UPPSC.

