UPPSC PCS Prelims 2022: Admit card released at uppsc.up.gov.in, find direct link here

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the hall ticket for the Provincial Civil Service (PCS) preliminary exam 2022. Candidates preparing for the exam can download the admit card from the official website at uppsc.up.gov.in.

Along with the PCS preliminary admit card, the Commission has also released the exam date and other details attached to it. Candidates will have to submit their application number and other login credentials correctly to download the UPPSC PCS admit card.

As per the schedule, the UPPSC exam will be conducted on 12 June 2022. It will be held offline and multiple-choice questions will be asked. This exam will be held in two shifts; the first shift will begin from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and the second will commence from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

The UPPSC PCS Prelims exam will be conducted in 28 exam centres across Uttar Pradesh. Those who clear Prelims will have to appear for the Mains exam followed by an interview round.

Find the official notice here.

Here’s how to download UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2022:

Step 1: Go to uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads – ‘Admit Card:- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-2/E-1/2022 COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES (P) EXAM-2022.’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates need to enter their login details, as asked.

Step 4: Soon, the UPPSC PCS preliminary admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Check and download the hall ticket. Keep a printout of it for future references.

Here’s the direct link to download UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2022.

Candidates appearing for the exam will have to reach the examination centre 30 minutes before the exam.

The exam for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services will have two papers; 200 marks each and two hours durations. It is mandatory for candidates to appear for both the papers which will have an objective type and multiple-choice questions.

