UPPSC Mukhya Sevika Exam 2022: Last date to apply at upsssc.gov.in
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will close down the online application process for Mukhya Sevika (Head Servant) Mains exam 2022 on 24 August
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will close the online application process for Mukhya Sevika (Head Servant) Mains exam 2022 today, 24 August. Candidates can apply for the Mukhya Sevika Mains exam at the official website of the Commission at upsssc.gov.in. Through this recruitment campaign, UPPSC aims to fill a total number of 2,693 vacancies for the post of Mukhya Sevika. The vacancies are for the following posts - child development services and nutrition department. Candidates can make the required corrections to the application form by 31 August. Candidates who have qualified for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2021 are eligible to apply.
Category-wise vacancy details:
For General Category: 1,079 posts
For Other Backward Class (OBC): 727
For Scheduled Caste (SC): 565
For economically weaker section: 269
For Scheduled Tribe (ST): 53
Check the official notice here
UPPSC Mukhya Sevika Exam 2022 Eligibility:
Age limit: 21 to 40 years as on 1 July 2022.
Aspirants, from all categories, will have to pay Rs 25 as the registration fee. For shortlisting eligible aspirants, a preliminary eligibility test (PET) will be conducted by the examination body.
UPPSC Mukhya Sevika Exam 2022 steps to apply:
Step 1: Go to upsssc.gov.in
Step 2: Look for the candidate’s registration and click on the link to apply
Step 3: Then apply for the desired post on the official page
Step 4: Fill out the application form, upload all necessary documents, and pay the required fee
Step 5: Finally, submit the form
Step 6: Keep the application form for future use or reference
