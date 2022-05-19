In case of any doubt regarding the answer key, aspirants can send suggestions with valid and relevant evidence to the Commission till 25 May up to 5 pm

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the answer key for the UP Veterinary Medical Officer exam 2022 on its official website. Candidates can check and download the PDF copy from the site, uppsc.up.nic.in. The answer key is available set-wise - Series A, Series B, Series C and Series D.

With the answer key, candidates can compare their answers and calculate their individual scores in each set. Candidates will also get a chance to challenge the Provisional Answer Key of the UP Veterinary Medical Officer Exam 2022.

In the case of any doubt regarding the answer key, aspirants can send suggestions against it with valid and relevant evidence to the Commission till 25 May up to 5 pm.

UPPSC conducted the Veterinary Medical Officer exam 2022 on 15 May at Lucknow and Prayagraj.

UPPSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 215 vacancies for Veterinary Medical officers. UPPSC has not decided on the cut-off yet. The same will be declared on the official website.

Here is the direct link to download the released answer key.

Steps to download the Veterinary Medical Officer exam 2022:

Visit the official site of UPPSC, uppsc.up.nic.in



On the homepage, click on the link, ‘UP Veterinary Officer Answer Key 2022’.



Against “VETERINARY MEDICAL OFFICER - S- 02/02”, Click on Series A, B, C, and D to view the answer keys.



Download them and keep them for future reference.

