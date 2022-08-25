UPPSC 2022: APO Answer key released at uppsc.up.nic.in, check how to download

The provisional answer key for the post of Assistant Persecution Officer (APO) Exam 2022 has been issued by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Candidates can check at uppsc.up.nic.in

The provisional answer key for the post of Assistant Prosecution Officer (APO) Exam 2022 has been issued by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Candidates who appeared for the APO exam can check and download the answer keys by visiting the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in. The Commission has released the provisional answer key and the question paper for all 4 series that are A, B, C, and D. According to the official notice, the APO exam answer key will be available on UPPSC’s website till 30 August. Candidates can raise objections, if any, till 31 August up to 5 pm. The exam for the post of assistant persecution officer was held on 21 August. It was conducted from 11 am to 1 pm in cities including Lucknow and Prayagraj. The APO exam was conducted to fill up a total of 44 vacancies through the recruitment drive.

Candidates can read the official notice here

Check steps to download the UPPSC APO Answer key 2022:

Step 1: Go to UPPSC’s official portal at uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on the link reading “Click here to view Key Answer Sheet” that is on the homepage

Step 3: Then click on the APO answer key link

Step 4: The APO answer key 2022 will display on your screen

Step 5: First check and then download the APO answer key 2022

Step 6: Get a printout of the APO answer key 2022

Here’s the direct link to check UPPSC APO Answer key 2022

After going through every objection, the Commission will release the final results in due course of time. Candidates are requested to provide relevant evidence in case of any discrepancy concerning objections.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.