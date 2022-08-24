UPPCS Main exam date released on uppsc.up.nic.in, check schedule here

The UPPSC Main 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted from 27 September to 1 October and will be held at centres in Lucknow, Ghaziabad, and Prayagraj

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced the schedule for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Service (Main) Exam 2022. Candidates can check and download the timetable from the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the UPPSC Main 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted from 27 September to 1 October, this year. The exam will be held at the centres in Lucknow, Ghaziabad, and Prayagraj.

The main exam will be conducted in two shifts. The exam will be three-hour long. The first session will start from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. While the second session will commence from 2 pm to 5 pm. The Commission will release the admit card for the UPPCS main exam in due course of time. The announcement for the same will be notified on the official website.

Here’s the examination schedule for UPPCS Mains 2022:

27 September: General Hindi (9:30 am to 12:30 pm) and Essay (2 pm to 5 pm)

28 September: General Studies- I (9:30 am to 12:30 pm) and General Studies- II (2 pm to 5 pm)

29 September: General Studies- III (9:30 am to 12:30 pm) and General Studies- IV (2 pm to 5 pm)

1 October: Optional Subject Paper- I (9:30 am to 12:30 pm) and Optional Subject Paper- II (2 pm to 5 pm).

Candidates who qualified for the UPPCS prelims exam 2022 are eligible to appear for the UPPCS mains exam. The preliminary exam was conducted on 12 June, and the results were announced on 27 July. Nearly 3.29 lakh candidates attempted the UPPCS 2022 preliminary exam. Out of which, only 5,964 aspirants are set to appear for the main exam.

For more updates on the exam, candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the official page of UPPSC.

