UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Registration for Executive Assistant post ends today at upenergy.in

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) will end the registration process for recruitment to the post of Executive Assistant today, 12 September. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on UPPCL. The recruitment exam for the post of Executive Assistant is tentatively scheduled to be held in the second week of October. The UPPCL plans to fill up a total of 1,033 Executive Assistant vacancies via this recruitment drive. Candidates are advised to read the official notice for details on eligibility criteria, salary structure, and selection process before applying. Aspirants should not be less than 21 years and not be more than 40 years of age as on 1 January 2022.

Find the UPPCL’s official notice here.

Here are some simple steps on how to apply for the UPPCL Executive Assistant Recruitment 2022:

Visit www.upenergy.in.

Search and click on the vacancy tab (top left-hand corner) that is on the main page.

Then, click on the link that reads- “APPLY ONLINE FOR THE POST OF “EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT” AGAINST ADVT. NO. 09/VSA/2022/EA”.

As a new page opens, candidates have to fill the application form with correct details and information.

To complete the process, aspirants have to pay an application fee that is mandatory for all.

Finally, submit the form and keep a hard copy of the UPPCL Executive Assistant Recruitment 2022 for future need.

Check direct link here.

Along with the age limit, candidates need to possess a graduation degree from a recognised college or university in India. Applicants must also have a typing speed of 30 words per minute (wpm) in the language Hindi.

The General/OBC/EWS category aspirants have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,180. Candidates from the SC/ST category need to pay Rs 826 for the same. Whereas, the physically handicapped (Divyang) category applicants should pay Rs 12 towards the registration fee.

