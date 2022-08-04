UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1,033 Executive Assistant vacancies at upenergy.in

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited has issued a notification for recruitment to the post of Executive Assistant. Candidates can apply from 19 August onwards

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has issued an official notification for the recruitment to the post of Executive Assistants. Candidates who are interested can apply for the post by visiting the official website at upenergy.in. The online registration window will open from 19 August 2022 onwards and will close on 12 September.

As per the official notice, the examination for the recruitment to the post of Executive Assistant is tentatively scheduled to be held in the second week of October 2022.

Through this recruitment drive, the UPPCL aims to fill up a total of 1,033 Executive Assistant vacancies in the organisation. Before applying for the post, candidates must read the official notice.

Check here for UPPCL Executive Assistant vacancy details:

General Category: 416 vacancies

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) Category: 103 openings

Other Backward Class (OBC): 278 posts

Schedule Caste (SC): 216 positions

Schedule Tribe (ST): 20 vacancies

Eligibility criteria, application fee, and selection process:

Candidates applying for the post should not be less than 21 years and should not be more than 40 years as on 1 January 2022. They should also hold a graduation degree from a recognized university or institution. Aspirants must have a typing speed of 30 Words per minute (wpm) in Hindi.

Candidates from the general or OBC (non-creamy layer) /EWS category have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,180. Whereas Rs 826 is applicable to aspirants from ST/ SC category. However, the physically handicapped (PH) category candidates will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 12 for the application form.

Applicants will have to undergo two rounds of examination. The first is a written exam and following that a skill test. The written exam for the post of Executive Assistant will be conducted in two parts. The first part will have questions related to NIELIT CCL Level Computer Knowledge and the second part comprise questions from general knowledge and reasoning.

For more details, aspirants are advised to visit the official website on a regular basis.

