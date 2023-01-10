After accepting online applications for around a month now, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) will close its application window for the post of Accounts Officer on Tuesday, 10 January 2023. Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website of UPPCL – upenergy.in. The UPPCL recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 15 vacancies for the post of Accounts Officer. The exam is going to be a computer-based test (CBT) and will take place in the second week of February 2023. Candidates who are still interested in applying for the vacant position are advised to check the complete details of the job position and further ensure that they fulfill all the essential qualifications required.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1180 for the recruitment drive. On the other hand, applicants from the Schedule Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST) category have to pay Rs 826.

Educational qualifications

The candidates must have completed the Cost Accountant examination from a well-reputed university or qualified CA from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Along with this, the applicants also need to have knowledge of the Devanagari script.

Age limit

The age of applicants must be between 21 to 40 years in order to appear for the exam.

UPPCL Accounts Officer 2022: Steps to apply for the vacancies

Step 1: After landing on the official website of UPPCL, click on “Vacancy/Results”.

Step 2: Then, proceed by clicking on the apply link against Accounts Officer posts.

Step 3: After this, continue by registering and applying for the post.

Step 4: Now, upload the required documents, pay the application fee, and submit the form.

Step 5: Download your application form, and take out its hard copy for future reference.

Note

The applicants are required to have a personal e-mail ID and phone number.

The candidates need to ensure that their email ID and phone number are active during the whole recruitment process. The application sequence number, password, user ID, and other important communication will be sent on the same registered e-mail ID and phone number.

Once submitted, the application cannot be edited or withdrawn. Also, the fee will neither be refunded nor adjusted once it has been paid.

