UPMSP Class 10 and 12 results to be out soon, here's how to check scores

This year, 51,92,689 students had registered for Class 10 and Class 12 final examinations in Uttar Pradesh while 47,75,749 students appeared for them. The class 10 and 12 Board exams were held between 24 March to 13 April 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to declare the Class 10 and 12 results soon. However, there is no confirmation on the date and time yet. Students are advised to keep a check on the official website at upmsp.edu.in.

According to media reports, the result is likely to be out by today, 15 June while a Board official in a conversation with Careers360 had said that candidates could expect the result by 18 June.

Here are the steps to check the class 10 and 12 results via the website:

Step 1: Visit the UP Board’s official website at upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the UP Board Class 12 Result 2022 or UP Board Class 10 Result 2022 link available on the portal.

Step 3: Enter your Roll Number and School code. Refer to your admit card for the same.

Step 4: Enter captcha code as shown on the screen and click submit.

Step 5: The marksheet will then appear on the screen. You may save or print it for future.

How to check the result via SMS:

Students can also check their results by sending a message mentioning their roll numbers to 56263.

What are the steps to check the results by DigiLocker?

Step 1: Create your account on DigiLocker, if you have one, login using your credentials

Step 2: Go to the UP State Board of High School and Intermediate Examination option on the screen

Step 3: In the new window, fill in your roll number and click on Submit

Step 4: Your result will then be appearing on your screen

UPMSP conducts supplementary/compartment exams for students who are unable to pass the main exam. More details regarding its schedule and application will be released later.

