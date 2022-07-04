UPJEE 2022: Answer keys out at jeecup.admissions.nic.in; check how to raise objections

The final answer key will be released by the JEECUP after evaluation of all objections raised by the candidate. No challenge will be considered by the authorities without the payment of the processing fee

The answer keys of the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) 2022 have been put out by the Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP). Candidates who appeared for the state-level entrance test can check and download the answer keys from the website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

If they want to raise any challenges against the UPJEE 2022 answer keys, applicants can do so after paying a processing fee of Rs 100 per objection. According to the Information Bulletin, if the challenge raised by the aspirant is found to be correct, the amount will be refunded to him/her and the answer key will be modified accordingly. If the challenge is found to be incorrect, the amount will be kept by the JEECUP. For more information, check the Information Bulletin here.

The final answer key will be released by the JEECUP after evaluation of all objections raised by the candidate. No challenge will be considered by the authorities without the payment of the processing fee.

Steps to check UPJEE 2022 answer keys:

Visit the official website- admissions.nic.in.

Click on the link for the “Question and Answer Challenge Online Examination UPJEE-2022” given on the main page.

Enter the required details like your UPJEE 2022 group, password and application number.

The UPJEE 2022 answer key will appear on your screen.

Download and check the answer key.

Click on the link for raising challenges given, if required.

Follow the process to raise objections against UPJEE 2022 answer key.

Make the fee payment.

Save a copy for future use.

Direct link for UPJEE answer keys is here.

The UPJEE 2022 was conducted from 27 to 30 June in online mode for applicants seeking entrance in the government and private polytechnic colleges of the state. For more information related to the exam, students can visit the UPJEE website.

