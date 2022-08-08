UPHESC extends registration deadline, apply for 917 Assistant Professor posts

Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Services Commission has extended the online registration deadline for Assistant Professor vacancies

The Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Services Commission (UPHESC) has extended the online registration deadline for the post of Assistant Professor.

Those who are interested and have still not yet applied can do so on the official website of uphesc.org till 23 August 2022.

Aspirants should note that the last date to submit the application fee is 24 August. Previously, the application deadline was 7 August.

Through this recruitment drive, the UPHESC aims to fill up a total of 917 Assistant Professor vacancies in the organisation.

Before registering themselves for the vacancies, applicants should read the official notice for details on eligibility criteria, application fee, selection process among others.

Check official notice: https://uphesc.org/site/writereaddata/UploadNews/pdf/C_202208061748350379.pdf

Find the detailed notification here: https://uphesc51.com/files/Adv51.pdf

Here are a few simple steps to apply for Assistant Professor post:

Step 1: Go to the registration link of UPHESC at uphesc51.com.

Step 2: Fill all the required details and register.

Step 3: Once registration is done, candidates need to login and proceed with the application form.

Step 4: Then fill up the form, pay the necessary fee, and also submit the application as asked

Step 5: Keep a printout of the UPHESC Assistant Professor form for future reference or need.

Candidates belonging to General/EWS/ OBC category have to pay an application fee of Rs 2,000. Whereas, SC/ ST category candidates need to pay Rs 1,000 towards the same.

Eligible candidates who want to apply for the Assistant Professor posts should hold a master’s degree with 55 percent marks.

The degree should be in a relevant or allied subject from an Indian university or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

According to the notification, selected candidates will receive Rs 15,600 to 39,100 (Grade Pay 6000/-) as salary.

