UPHESC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022: Registration deadline extended to 29 August

The Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Services Commission (UPHESC) has extended the registration deadline for recruitment of assistant professors to 29 August. The payment of fees can now be made for the same till 30 August. Previously, the application deadline was 23 August.

Candidates can go to the official website to register for the post. The UPHESC aims to fill a total of 917 posts for assistant professor. Find the direct link to the UPHESC Assistant Professor notification here.

Steps to apply for the UPHESC Assistant Professor posts:

Step 1: Go to UPHESC’s registration link at uphesc51.com

Step 2: Search for ‘Apply Online’ that will pop up on the screen.

Step 3: Through that link, candidates will be directed to a new page. They have to fill in all details and register themselves on the website

Step 4: Once registration is done, then login and proceed with the form

Step 5: To complete the process, fill the UPHESC Assistant Professor form, then pay the required fee, and also submit the application

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the UPHESC Assistant Professor recruitment form for future use

Candidates who are applying should have a Master's degree in the subject concerned with a minimum of 55 per cent marks. They should have also cleared State Eligibility Test (SET)/National Eligibility Test (NET) and State Level Eligibility Test (SLET).

Those belonging to unreserved/OBC/EWS category will pay Rs 2,000 for the application fee. Candidates from SC/ST category need to pay Rs 1,000.

For more details and updates, aspirants should keep a check on the official website.

