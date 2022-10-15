UPCET BTech Counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment result declared, check direct link
It is to be noted that the candidates who have cleared the UPCET BTech counselling round 1 have to make payment and confirm their seat before 17 October
Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow has declared the UPCET BTech 2022 round 1 seat allotment result on its official web portal. The candidates can check the UP CET BTech seat allotment results here. According to the schedule, the UPCET counselling round online choice filling and locking process will be held between 18-20 October. However, the round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on 21 October 2022. The qualified candidates will be required to visit the allotted centre along with all original certificates for the process of document verification. Applicants are required to pay the seat acceptance fee to confirm their admission.
In order to get the UPCET round 1 seat allocation result, a registered candidate will be required to log in with their application number, password, and security pin.
What are the steps to download UPCET Counselling 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result
- Go to the official website
- Go to the link that reads, “Round 1 Seat Allotment Result For B.Tech Counselling for JEE (Main) Candidates.” The link will be present under the ‘Candidate Activity Board’ section,
- Fill in required credentials like your JEE Main application number, password, and security pin. and click on the sign-in option.
- The UPCET BTech, BArch seat allotment results will then appear on the screen.
- Download the UPCET allotment letter PDF and take a printout for future reference.
Here is the direct link to apply for UPCET Counselling.
