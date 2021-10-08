UPCET 2021: Results of first-round seat allotment declared; check steps and other details at upcet.nta.nic.in

Candidates who completed the registration process may check the seat allotment results on the official website of UPCET (upcet.nta.nic.in) or on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (aktu.ac.in).

The results of the first round seat allotment for the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 have been declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The results have been declared for BPharma, BTech, MBA, MTech and several other courses.

Candidates who completed the registration process may check the seat allotment results on the official website of UPCET (upcet.nta.nic.in) or on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (aktu.ac.in).

Here are the steps to check the UPCET seat allotment result 2021:

- Visit the official website of UPCET, upcet.nta.nic.in

- Now, select the link on the homepage that says ‘Check the seat allotment result’

- Enter the required UPCET credentials and press the ‘Submit’ button

- Download the UPCET 2021 seat allotment letter and save it

Applicants who make it through the seat allotment process in the first round will then have to either float a seat, which means going to the next round of counselling to try their luck in getting their choice of college, or applicants may freeze their seat, i.e. they choose to take admission in the college allotted to them during the first round of counselling.

Students will have to pay the fee between 8 and 9 October. If an applicant does not pay the admission fee, he/she will not be able to participate in the subsequent rounds of counselling.

Here are some important dates related to the seat allotment:

- The allotment of seats will take place between 8 and 9 October till 11:59 PM

- Students who freeze their seats will have to report to their respective colleges latest by 10 October

- The second phase of counselling will be held between 9 to 12 October

- The allotment result for the second counselling will be declared on 13 October

- The counselling for UPCET 2021 will be conducted for up to five rounds

UPCET is one of North India’s state-level entrance tests which offers admission to BTech, MTech, BPharma, BHMCT, BFA, MBA, BVoc and many other courses.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) Lucknow, Harcour Butler Technical University (HBTU), Kanpur, and Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology (MMUT), Gorakhpur are offering admissions to the above-mentioned courses.

