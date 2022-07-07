UP Police SI and ASI 2021 admit cards released, check how to download

The recruitment will be done on the basis of an online exam, physical efficiency test, medical test and document verification

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has issued the admit cards for the UP Police SI and ASI 2021 computer typing test. Those who have applied for the test can download their admit cards from the official website of the board at uppbpb.gov.in.

The computer typing test is scheduled to be held on 11 July. It aims to fill 1,329 vacancies that includes 624+20 vacancies for ASI (Clerk) posts, 358 vacancies for ASI (Accounts), and 295+32 vacancies for Police SI (Confidential).

Here is the list of vacancies

Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential) involves 295 Posts + 32 Posts

UR - 121 vacancies

EWS - 29 vacancies

OBC - 79 vacancies

SC - 61 vacancies

ST - 5 vacancies

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk) - 624 + 20 Vacancies

UR - 251 posts

EWS - 62 posts

OBC - 168 posts

SC - 131 posts

ST - 12 posts

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts) - 358 Positions

UR - 145 vacancies

EWS - 35 vacancies

OBC - 96 vacancies

SC - 7 vacancies

How to download the admit card for Computer Typing Test

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of UPPRPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on link to download the admit card.

Step 3: Fill in your details asked and submit them.

Step 4: Your admit for the typing test will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Print your admit card for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check their admit card throughly as it is one of the most important things required at all stages of the selection process. Once the admit card is downloaded, it is important to match all the information on your admit card.

Here is the link to official notice.

Here is the direct link to download the UP Police admit card.

