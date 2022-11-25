The Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (UP NEET UG) seat allotment result has been postponed by the state Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DGME). The result was going to be announced on 24 November, and now it will be released today, 25 November. Candidates will be able to download the allotment letter from today to 28 November on the official website of DGME UP. Aspirants who will be shortlisted in the second round of counselling, have to confirm their admission by accepting the allotment, reporting at the allotted college and making the payment of the admission fee.

It should be noted that the candidates should keep their roll number and NEET application number with themselves as they will need them in order to download the seat allotment result.

Steps to check the UP NEET UG seat allotment result for the second round:

Step 1: After landing on the official website of UP NEET UG, click on the link which reads “UP NEET UG seat allotment result for Round 2” visible on the homepage.

Step 2: Key in the necessary login details, and press the submit button.

Step 3: After doing that, the result will be presented on your device’s screen.

Step 4: View your result properly, download it, and take out a hard copy for future reference.

The NEET UG counselling is being conducted by the DME for candidates wanting admission in MBBS and BDS courses provided by the many medical and dental colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

Note:

The Department of Medical Education & Research (DMER) prepares the list of seat allotments for UP NEET UG in line with the choices given by the candidates, available seats, and the inter-se merit.

About DGME

DGME plays a crucial role in the development of medical and para-medical personnel to cater to the state’s health requirements. The department also deals with the establishment and maintenance of properly equipped teaching institutions. It also focuses on research and aims to facilitate a comprehensive medical education through various medical, paramedical, and dental colleges in Uttar Pradesh.

