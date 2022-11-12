UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 registration begins, check schedule here

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training, (DMET), UP has begun the State National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling Round 2 registration. Candidates can check the schedule and apply for registration on the official website of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in. The DMET released the UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 schedule on 11 November. As per the schedule, the registration process for the Round 2 counselling began on Friday and will close on 14 November 2022. The submission of the security fee also began on 11 November and will conclude on 15 November 2022.

The merit list of the same will be released on 14 November 2022. Meanwhile, the date of online verification of documents will be conducted from 12 to 15 November 2022. The online choice-filling option will open for candidates on the official website from 16 to 18 November 2022. The allotment result will be declared either on 20 or 21 November 2022. Following that, candidates will have to download the allotment letter and report at the allotted institutes. The downloading of allotment letters and reporting to allotted institutes/colleges will begin on 21 November and end on 24 November 2022.

Check the official notice here.

Here’s how to apply for Round 2 UP NEET UG Counselling 2022:

Step 1: Go to the UP NEET official website at upneet.gov.in.

Step 2: On the official page, search and click on ‘UP NEET UG-2022 Round 2 Registration’.

Step 3: On the new page, candidates will have to submit their NEET UG 2022 application number, roll number, and captcha code on the portal. Then click submit.

Step 4: To complete the process, they have to upload all the necessary documents and pay the counselling fee.

Step 5: Finally, submit the form and keep a printout of the Round 2 registration for future use.

Here’s the direct link to apply for UP NEET UG Counselling 2022.

For more details and the latest information, check the official website of UP NEET on a regular basis.

