The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh will release the State NEET UG merit list 2022 for Round 1 counselling today, 29 October. Once it is released, candidates who registered themselves for the counselling can check and download the merit list via the official website. The DMET has not revealed or mentioned the time of the release of the UP NEET Counselling 2022 merit list. But once the UP-NEET Counselling Round 1 merit list is issued, candidates are advised to fill their choices online from 1 to 4 November 2022. With the completion of the choice-filling process, the medical board will release the seat allotment result either on 4 or 5 November 2022.

Then, the qualified candidates will have to report to their allotted colleges/institutions to secure their seats. They also have to complete the admission process as well as download the allotment letter from 7 to 11 November 2022. These are the two websites where students can check the UP NEET 2022 round 1 merit list at dgme.up.gov.in and upneet.gov.in.

Here are a few steps on how to check the UP NEET 2022 round 1 merit list:

Step 1: Go to upneet.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link designated for the UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 merit list that is available on the home page.

Step 3: Candidates can check the round 1 merit list on the PDF file.

Step 4: Save and download the UP NEET 2022 round 1 merit list page.

Step 5: Maintain a hard copy of the same for further purposes.

The DMET UP has currently activated the link to upload documents for the unverified candidates for the counselling process.

Here’s the direct link for candidates to upload the documents.

For more updates associated with UP NEET UG 2022 admissions, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of DMET.

