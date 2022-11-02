UP NEET UG 2022: Counselling schedule revised, direct link to check here

Directorate of Medical Education and Training, UP has issued the revised schedule for UP NEET UG Counselling 2022. The revised dates can be checked by the aspirants on the official web portal at upneet.gov.in. As per the new NEET Counselling schedule released, the security fees will have to be paid on 1 November. Candidates will have to fill the choices from 3 to 7 November. UP NEET UG seat allotment result 2022 will be declared on 8-9 November 2022. The allotment letter will be released from 9 to 13 November. The security fee was earlier to be paid till 30 October.

The seat allotment result was earlier scheduled to be declared on 4-5 November. Candidates can check more details of the admission process through the official web portal of UP NEET.

Here is the direct link to the revised schedule of the UP NEET UG Counselling.

It is important to note that all the candidates participating in the NEET UG Counselling will have to pay Rs 30,000 as a security fee for the state’s MBBS/BDS seats. Rs 2,00,000 is to be paid for private MBBS course seats, and Rs 1 lakh is for private sector BDS courses.

The Director General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh, DGME Uttar Pradesh organised the NEET counselling process for 85 percent state quota seats.

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Uttar Pradesh had closed the registration process for UP NEET UG counselling on 28 October. Candidates were allowed to apply online for UP NEET UG counselling till 2 pm.

The candidates should download the seat allotment order as it will be required during the reporting to the colleges allotted to the candidates.

Candidates participating in the UP NEET UG counselling process are advised to keep a check on the official web portal for latest updates.

