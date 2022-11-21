The Director General of Medical Education and Training (DGMET), Uttar Pradesh will release the State National Eligibility cum Entrance Test postgraduate (UP NEET PG) Counselling 2022 mop round merit list today, 21 November. Once released, candidates can check and download the merit list from the official website at upneet.gov.in. The DGMET had released the UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling revised dates for mop-up round recently. As per the revised schedule, the online choice-filling option will be conducted from 4 pm on 22 November to 24 November. The seat allotment result for the mop round will be announced on 26 November. The DGMET will release the admission letter for candidates from 27 to 30 November 2022.

Read the official revised schedule here: https://static.tnn.in/photo/msid-95640852/95640852.jpg

Here’s how to download the UP-NEET PG Counselling 2022 merit list:

Step 1: Visit upneet.gov.in

Step 2: Search and click on the UP NEET PG 2022 Counselling mop-up round merit list link

Step 3: On the new page, enter your registration number and password on the portal and submit.

Step 4: The UP NEET PG 2022 merit list will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check, download, and save the UP NEET PG Counselling 2022 merit list for future reference

Step 6: Take a hard copy of the same for future use.

It is to be noted that the mop-up counselling round is only for those students who have not been allotted a seat in the first two rounds of UP NEET PG counselling. While reporting to the allotted college/institute, candidates will have to carry their UP NEET counselling seat allotment order/letter along with the other mandatory documents.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for more updates and information.

