UP NEET 2022 UG Counselling: Mop-up round choice filling begins today

The choice filling for the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (UP NEET UG) counselling mop-up round begins today, 10 December. Aspirants who had registered for NEET UG mop-up round counselling and the names of those on the merit list will be allowed to fill in choices till 13 December. It is to be noted that the directorate will be releasing the UP NEET mop-up round seat allotment result on 15 December 2022. Candidates who successfully secure a seat must download their allotment letters from 16 to 18 December. It is to be noted that a total of 2,499 candidates have their names in the UP NEET mop-up round result list.

What are the steps to fill choices for UP NEET UG Counselling 2022?

Visit the official web portal.

Go to the UP NEET UG mop-up round choice filling link.

Fill in your NEET UG roll number and password.

Enter your choices of subjects and institutions in terms of your preference on the next window.

Lock in your choices and submit them.

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) on 9 December released the UP NEET UG merit list for the mop-up round. The exam is for those people who want to take admission to MBBS and BDS courses in the medical colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

Candidates should know that the NEET counselling under the 85 per cent state quota seats is being conducted by the respective state authorities.

All the selected candidates who wish to retain the seat allocated to them are required to report to the respective nodal centre before the last date. If a candidate fails to report to the college/nodal centre, then their allotted seat shall be forfeited.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.