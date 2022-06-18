UP Class 10 board exams results announced; check scores, passing criteria here

This year, the UP Board exams got delayed due to the UP elections. The examination process was held in offline pen and paper mode and a total of 27,81,654 students appeared for the Class 10 examinations which were conducted from 24 March to 13 April.

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council has declared the results of the Class 10 Board Examination at 2 PM. Candidates who have appeared for the UP Board Class 10th Examinations can check their results and download online mark sheets from upresults.nic.in.

The examination authority has declared the passing criteria for the Class 10th exam. Students have to obtain at least 33 per cent marks in each subject to clear the UP board 10th board exams. In case of fulfilling the minimum required marks criteria, those candidates will be considered as failed. They will have to appear for the supplementary examination to pass the board exam. The dates for the supplementary examinations will be released soon on the official website of the UP Board.

This year, some questions in UP board class 10th exams 2022 came from reduced portions of the syllabus and some had other errors. Due to this, the board has decided to award full marks to students who attempted those particular questions.

This year, the UP Board exams got delayed due to the UP elections. The examination process was held in offline pen and paper mode and a total of 27,81,654 students appeared for the Class 10 examinations which were conducted from 24 March to 13 April 2022. The examination process was conducted in two shifts - from 8 AM to 11:15 PM and from 2 PM to 5:15 PM.

UPMSP has also introduced an online portal for students of class 10 to check their roll numbers. Candidates can also check their roll numbers from their admit cards or hall tickets.

The result for the UP Class 12th Boards will also be declared today at 4 PM. This year, a total of 24,11,035 students appeared for the class 12th Examination.

Steps to download UP Board mark sheets:

Visit the UPMSP results website, upresults.nic.in.

Go to the ‘High School or Intermediate Result 2022’ sections.

Key in Roll Number, School code and Security captcha code.

Submit to check the result.

Download the mark sheet and keep it for future reference.

How to check UP Board Results via Digilocker:

Visit the Digilocer website, www.digilocker.gov.in

Sign up to Digi locker first with the required details including Aadhaar number.

Sign in and go to HSC Mark Sheet and SSC Mark Sheet.

Under UP Board High School or Intermediate, enter roll number and submit.

The result will appear on the screen.

The examination authority announced the result dates two days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had expressed his concern over the delay in UP Board results. He had asked the officials to speed up the process and release the results soon.