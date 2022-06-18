UP Class 10 2022 exam results announced; Class 12 scores to be released at 4 pm

The examination authority announced the result dates two days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had expressed his concern over the delay in UP Board results. He had asked the officials to speed up the process and release the results soon.

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council has declared the results of Class 10 and Class 12 Board Examinations today. The Class 10th result was released at 2 PM and the Class 12th result will be declared at 4 PM. Students who have appeared for the UP Board Examinations can check their results and download online mark sheets from upresults.nic.in.

The director of secondary education and chairman of the Board of Secondary Education in Prayagraj Sarita Tiwary announced the result following an official press conference. Later, the candidates will be able to take their original mark sheets from their respective schools.

This year, the Class 10 and Class 12 Board exams got delayed due to the UP elections and were conducted from 24 March to 13 April 2022. The examination process was held in two shifts- The morning shift (8 AM to 11:15 PM) and the Afternoon shift (2 PM to 5:15 PM). UP Board exams were commenced in offline mode this year.

As per the officials, a total of 51,92,616 candidates had registered for the UP Board examination this year out of which 47.7 lakh appeared for the examinations. Among them, 27,81,654 students appeared for the Class 10th Examination and 24,11,035 students appeared for the class 12th Examination.

Steps to download UP Board mark sheets:

Visit the UPMSP results website, upresults.nic.in.

Go to the ‘High School or Intermediate Result 2022’ sections.

Key in Roll Number, School code and Security captcha code.

Submit to check the result.

Download the mark sheet and keep it for future reference.

How to check UP Board Results via Digilocker:

Visit the Digilocker website, digilocker.gov.in.

Sign up to Digi locker first with the required details including Aadhaar number.

Sign in and go to HSC Mark Sheet and SSC Mark Sheet.

Under UP Board High School or Intermediate, enter roll number and submit.

The result will appear on the screen.

Students can also check their scores directly here

The examination authority announced the result dates two days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had expressed his concern over the delay in UP Board results. He had asked the officials to speed up the process and release the results soon.

On Friday, UP Minister of State (independent charge) of Secondary Education Gulab Devi made the official notification on her Twitter handle. She wrote, “Tomorrow, the results of high school and intermediate are being declared at 2 pm and 4 pm respectively. My best wishes to all the students who appeared in the examination, may you perform very well in every examination of your life and achieve success.”