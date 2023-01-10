The UP board Class 10, 12 date sheet 2023 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP). According to the schedule, the Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be conducted from 16 February, 2023. The UPMSP 10th board exam is going to take place between 16 February and 3 March. On the other hand, the Class 12 UP board exams will take place from 16 February to 4 March.

The UP board Class 10 exam will begin with Hindi subject paper and end with Social Science paper. On the other hand, the class 12 exam will commence with the Military Science, Hindi and General Hindi subject paper. It is going to conclude with Additional Subject Paper, Chemistry and Sociology subject paper.

The UP board exam 2023 is going to be held in two shifts. The first shift will be from 8 AM to 11:15 AM, and the second shift will be conducted from 2 PM to 5:15 PM. Students will be provided 15 minutes extra for reading the question paper before attempting it.

UP Board Date Sheet 2023: Steps for downloading

Step 1: After landing on the official website of UPMSP, click on the “UP Board 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2023” link.

Step 2: Then, the pdf of exam schedule will be presented on your device’s screen.

Step 3: Download the date sheet, and take out its hardcopy for future reference.

Earlier, UPMSP had notified on 6 January the dates for UP board Class 10 and Class 12 pre-board and practical exam.

The Uttar Pradesh pre-board theory exams are going to take place from 16 to 20 January. The UP board practical exams will be conducted in two phases. The first phase will be held from 21 to 28 January and the second phase will be from 29 January to 5 February.

Last year, the UP board exams for classes 10 and 12 took place from 24 March to 12 April at 8,316 centres across the state. Around 51.92 lakh students appeared for the exams in UP. The UPMSP declared the Class 12 results on 18 June, 2022 with a passing percentage of 85.33. The Class 10 result 2022 was released on 18 June, 2022 with an overall pass percentage of 88.18.

